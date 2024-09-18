Open Menu

Man Shot Dead

Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Man shot dead

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) A man was shot dead by unidentified accused in the court premises

in Bhera police limits on Wednesday.

The police said Bashir Ahmed of Wapda Colony was in the court premises for

hearings of a case when the accused gunned down him.

