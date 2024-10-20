Man Shot Dead
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 20, 2024 | 03:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) A man was shot dead in the area of Thikriwala police station.
A police spokesman said here on Sunday that 40-year-old Shehzad Ajmal of Chak No.70-JB was returning home from his dera when unidentified assailants opened fire at him.
As a result, he received serious injuries and died on the spot. The accused managed to escape on a motorcycle.
The police handed over the body to his relatives for burial after completing formalities while an investigation is ongoing, he added.
