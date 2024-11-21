Open Menu

Man Shot Dead

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2024 | 03:10 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) A man opened indiscriminate firing at a restaurant near Uch Sharif, leaving one

dead and injuring the other.

The police said the accused opened the firing at a truck driver who was sitting at

the restaurant.

The driver died on the spot while another man sitting in the hotel received injuries.

The Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to a local hospital while the deceased was

identified as 36-year-old Imran.

The police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

