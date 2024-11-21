Man Shot Dead
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2024 | 03:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) A man opened indiscriminate firing at a restaurant near Uch Sharif, leaving one
dead and injuring the other.
The police said the accused opened the firing at a truck driver who was sitting at
the restaurant.
The driver died on the spot while another man sitting in the hotel received injuries.
The Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to a local hospital while the deceased was
identified as 36-year-old Imran.
The police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.
Recent Stories
Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC
Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest
US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud
Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024
LHC expresses satisfaction on Punjab govt's smog control efforts
Germany power past Canada to reach Davis Cup semis
Under-fire Spain minister defends agencies' role in floods
Stock markets retreat ahead of Nvidia earnings
Grand Finale of All Sindh Youth Spelling Bee Competition 2024 held at Hayat Sch ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC directs to achieve targets of immunization Programme2 minutes ago
-
Police carry out search operations in different areas2 minutes ago
-
Seasonal changes causes chest, throat infections12 minutes ago
-
Ten drug paddlers netted, drugs, valuables recovered12 minutes ago
-
DC inaugurates solar panel at Govt Girls School12 minutes ago
-
800 suspended primary teachers restored22 minutes ago
-
2 drug-peddlers arrested22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan draws world attention to Kashmiri children's sufferings as over 100,000 already orphaned32 minutes ago
-
Special diagnostic center inaugurated32 minutes ago
-
Nation observes 40th death anniversary of legendary actor Aslam Pervaiz32 minutes ago
-
Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain, the ..35 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two bike lifters with 11 stolen motorcycles42 minutes ago