Man shot dead

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) A man was killed by his rivals at Wandi Roshanwali village on Sunday.

According to police, armed people riding a motorcycle opened firing at Muhammad Riaz when he was standing outside his house. He died instantly while the accused fled. Police and Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the body to a nearby hospital. Police are investigating.