Man shot dead

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kot addu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) A man was shot dead by his relative in Bet Lomr, Kot Addu, on Tuesday.

According to the police, Kashi Gadhi was cutting woods when his relative Afzal Gadhi

attempted to stop him. To which, Kashi Gadhi shot dead Afzal on the spot and fled away.

The police registered a case and launched a search operation to arrest the accused.