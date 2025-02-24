Man Shot Dead
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2025 | 04:30 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) A man was shot dead in a market by his brother-in-law for divorcing his sister
near here on Monday.
The accused has been arrested, and a case was registered.
According to the police sources, the incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Karam Dad Qureshi
police station.
The suspect, Ghulam Abbas, allegedly gunned down his former brother-in-law,
Muhammad Sakhi,.
Local people overpowered the accused and handed him over to the police with his weapon.
The police shifted the victim’s body to a hospital and started investigation.
