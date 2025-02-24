Open Menu

Man Shot Dead

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Man shot dead

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) A man was shot dead in a market by his brother-in-law for divorcing his sister

near here on Monday.

The accused has been arrested, and a case was registered.

According to the police sources, the incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Karam Dad Qureshi

police station.

The suspect, Ghulam Abbas, allegedly gunned down his former brother-in-law,

Muhammad Sakhi,.

Local people overpowered the accused and handed him over to the police with his weapon.

The police shifted the victim’s body to a hospital and started investigation.

