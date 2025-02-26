Man shot dead

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) A man was shot death by unidentified accused in Awan Town

under the jurisdiction of Sadar Police station Jouharabad

on Wednesday.

The police said the rickshaw driver, Nasar Hayat, was carrying passengers when

the armed accused shot him dead.

The police reached the spot and shifted the body to a hospital.