Man Shot Dead
Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2025 | 01:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) A man was shot death by unidentified accused in Awan Town
under the jurisdiction of Sadar Police station Jouharabad
on Wednesday.
The police said the rickshaw driver, Nasar Hayat, was carrying passengers when
the armed accused shot him dead.
The police reached the spot and shifted the body to a hospital.
