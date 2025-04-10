Man Shot Dead
Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2025 | 01:40 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) A man was shot dead during a wedding ceremony near Jindo Morr Jalalpur
road Lodhran.
According to the Rescue-1122, locals informed that the man was present in the wedding
ceremony when he suddenly got bullet injury in his neck and died on the spot.
The rescue team shifted the body to the district headquarters hospital.
The deceased was identified as 35-year-old Muhammad Arshad of Jindo Morr.
