Man shot dead

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) A man was killed over a dispute, in the limits of Midh Ranjha police station on Thursday.

Police said that Muhammad Akram had a dispute with his brother Muhammad Ali

over the sale/purchase of a horse at Moza Fatuwala. Akram sent his servant Ehsaan

to the outhouse of Muhammad Ali for taking back horse when the formers' shot

him dead in a fit of grudge.

Police were investigating.