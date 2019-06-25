Man shot dead

(@FahadShabbir)

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) ::A man was shot dead by some unknown accused on Fatehpur road in the suburbs of the city here Tuesday.

According to police, Rahim Bakhsh resident of Jaageer Gabol was riding a motorcycle on Fatehpur road when some unknown accused riding on bike shot him dead and managed to escape.

The body was shifted to DHQ hospital for postmortem.

The reason behind the incident could not be ascertained so far.

Further investigations was underway.