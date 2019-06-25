UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Shot Dead

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 seconds ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 03:40 PM

Man shot dead

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) ::A man was shot dead by some unknown accused on Fatehpur road in the suburbs of the city here Tuesday.

According to police, Rahim Bakhsh resident of Jaageer Gabol was riding a motorcycle on Fatehpur road when some unknown accused riding on bike shot him dead and managed to escape.

The body was shifted to DHQ hospital for postmortem.

The reason behind the incident could not be ascertained so far.

Further investigations was underway.

Related Topics

Dead Police Road Fatehpur Man

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mozambique o ..

26 minutes ago

Al Bowardi receives Belgium Ambassador

26 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Slovenia on ..

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price announced for Friday

3 hours ago

More than half Pakistanis (53%) believe that indiv ..

3 hours ago

Quality Education For Orphans With Tecno Blue Chal ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.