Man shot dead

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) ::A man was shot dead by his relatives for unknown reasons in Bajra Garhi village in the jurisdiction of Sabzpir police station.

According to police, 30-year-old Najamul Hassan had come to Bajra Garhi to see his aunt. One of his relatives, Zikr Hussain shot him dead for unknown reasons.

Police have sent the body for postmortem, arrested the alleged killer and registered a case.