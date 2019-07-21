UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Shot Dead

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 07:20 PM

Man shot dead

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) ::A man was shot dead by his relatives for unknown reasons in Bajra Garhi village in the jurisdiction of Sabzpir police station.

According to police, 30-year-old Najamul Hassan had come to Bajra Garhi to see his aunt. One of his relatives, Zikr Hussain shot him dead for unknown reasons.

Police have sent the body for postmortem, arrested the alleged killer and registered a case.

Related Topics

Dead Police Police Station Man

Recent Stories

Chinese culture an integral part of global culture ..

6 minutes ago

AED100 million in contracts for network extension ..

36 minutes ago

Senegalese President lauds ties with UAE

36 minutes ago

National Archives hosts University of Pennsylvania ..

51 minutes ago

UAE, Gambia sign MoU to regulate temporary contrac ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai DED issues 2,394 new licences in June 2019

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.