UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Shot Dead

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 02:10 PM

Man shot dead

A man was shot dead over family dispute, in the limits of Sillanwali police station

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :A man was shot dead over family dispute, in the limits of Sillanwali police station.

Police said on Saturday that Muhammad Arif of chak 133/SB, Sillanwali quarreled with his sister-in-law Waseem for divorcing his sister.

In a fit of grudge, Arif shot at and killed Waseem when he was working at his barber shop and fled.

The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Police are looking into the matter.

Related Topics

Dead Police Station Man Sillanwali Family

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Spanish King on National ..

41 seconds ago

Kenya's Kipchoge busts mythical two-hour marathon ..

51 seconds ago

Kenya's Kipchoge busts two-hour marathon barrier

53 seconds ago

The marathon: five milestones of a legendary race

54 seconds ago

South Africa face follow-on as India tightens Test ..

56 seconds ago

DDWP approves 7 development schemes

58 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.