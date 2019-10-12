Man Shot Dead
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 02:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :A man was shot dead over family dispute, in the limits of Sillanwali police station.
Police said on Saturday that Muhammad Arif of chak 133/SB, Sillanwali quarreled with his sister-in-law Waseem for divorcing his sister.
In a fit of grudge, Arif shot at and killed Waseem when he was working at his barber shop and fled.
The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem.
A case has been registered against the accused.
Police are looking into the matter.