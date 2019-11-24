Man shot dead

(@imziishan)

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) ::A man was murdered by three accused at Chak No 76/5-R near here on Saturday night.

According to police, three armed persons entered the house of Adnan (25) and opened fire at him. As a result he received bullet injuries and died on-the-spot.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and shifted the body to DHQ hospital.

The police, after registering a case, are investigating the matter.