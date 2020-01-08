UrduPoint.com
Man Shot Dead

Man shot dead

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) ::A young man has shot dead his brother-in-law in the area of Khurarianwala police station.

Police spokesman said Wednesday that wife of Ghulam Mustafa r/o of chak 199-RB Gattwala left for her parents house after quarreling with husband.

Ghulam Mustafa went behind his wife for compromise but the couple once again indulged in exchange of hot words during with Sajjad Ahmad, brother of the girl, opened fire at his brother-in-law Ghulam Mustafa.

As a result, Ghulam Mustafa received serious injuries and died on the spot while the accused managed to escape from the scene.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

