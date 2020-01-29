Man shot dead

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :A motorcyclist was shot dead by some armed outlaws near Abdul Hakeem here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, Muhammad Azam s/o Ahmed Ali, resident of Khooh Sultan Hayat Wala,was riding a motorcycle when some armed outlaws riding on their bikes opened fire near Abdul Hakeem.

Consequently,he sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body to rural health centre Abdul Hakeem.