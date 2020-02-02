UrduPoint.com
Man Shot Dead

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 02:00 PM

Man shot dead

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :A man was shot dead by unidentified persons in Lahore on broad day light this morning.

According to the detail given by a private news channel in its report, the unidentified motorcyclists opened fires on a young person identified as Mudassar when he was on his way to take breakfast.

As result, he died on the spot. The motorcyclists fled away from the scene.

The deceased had, reportedly get marriage just eight months ago.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

