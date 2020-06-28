UrduPoint.com
Man Shot Dead

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 04:20 PM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :-:A man was shot dead by unidentified persons, in the jurisdiction of Raja Jhang police station.

According to police, Lal Din (50) was sleeping at his outhouse in Rao Khanowala when three unknown persons shot at and killed him.

Police have sent the body to DHQ hospital Kasur for postmortem.

A case has been registered against the accused.

While, Sarai Mghal police recovered a putrefied body of a 40-years-old man from a canal and sent it for postmortem. The victim has yet to be identified.

Police are investigating.

