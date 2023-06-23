Open Menu

Man Shot Dead, Another Injured During Robbery

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2023 | 03:00 PM

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :A man was shot dead while another sustained injuries for putting resistance in a robbery bid at Jhok Yar Shah in the premises of Sadar police station on Friday.

According to police sources, Abdul Aziz along with his friend Asif was returning home from market when unidentified armed robbers intercepted them near Jhok Yar Shah. They held the youngsters hostage at gunpoint and snatched cash, mobile phones and other valuables from them.

The robbers also opened fire on the youngsters when they tried to resist the robbery bid.

As a result, Abdul Aziz died on the spot while Asif sustained injuries while the criminals managed to escape from the scene.

The police team reached the spot and shifted the body and injured to the hospital, however, District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Afzal visited the hospital to inquire about the health of the injured youngster. He directed police officers to arrest the criminals at the earliest while police have also registered case number 518/23 against unknown criminals.

Special teams have been formed to arrest the criminals, police sources added.

