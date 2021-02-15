Man shot dead, another injured over enmity

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :A man was killed and another was injured over an enmity in different incidents, here on Monday.

According to the police, one Sheharyar was travelling on a motorcycle at Samundri Road when his rivals intercepted him near Dalowal and opened fire on him.

He sustained serious injuries and died on-the-spot. The area police shifted the body to mortuary for medico-legal formalities.

In another incident, armed men shot at and injured their rival Qasim, son of Ghulam Nabi, in the area of Roshanwala bypass at Samundri road.

Police shifted the injured to Allied Hospital for medical treatment.