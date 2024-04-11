Man Shot Dead, Another Injured Over Minor Dispute
Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2024 | 08:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) A man was shot dead and another was shot at and injured over a minor dispute in Thikriwala police station area, here on Thursday.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said that Ehsan Sardar (27) of Chak No. 276-JB Dhandewal, exchange harsh words with some people over a minor dispute near Chak No.75-JB, Sohal, on Jhang Road.
The latter opened indiscriminate fire. As a result, Ehsan received bullet injuries and died on-the-spot, whereas another man, identified as Usman Zahoor (21), received injuries. Rescue-1122 shifted the body and the injured to Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital).
The police started investigation for arrest of the accused, who managed to escape from the scene after the incident, he added.
