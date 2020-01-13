UrduPoint.com
Man Shot Dead At District Kutcheri Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 04:31 PM

A young man was shot dead by his rivals at the main gate of district Kutchery here on Monday morning

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :A young man was shot dead by his rivals at the main gate of district Kutchery here on Monday morning.

Police said that Syed Shehzad Hussain (42) resident of Chak Jhumra came to district court for appearing in a case when his rivals allegedly shot at and killed him at the main gate of district Kutchery. A passer-by also received bullet injuries and he was shifted to hospital.

After committing crime, the accused escaped by a van.

Dolphin Force chased the accused and asked them to surrender near GC University Faisalabad but they managed to flee leaving the vehicle and weapons on the spot.

The police took some suspects into custody and started investigation.

Police said that body of Shehzad Hussain was shifted to mortuary for postmortem.

After the incident, lawyers boycotted the courts and observed strike in protest against poor security arrangements in and around the district Kutchery.

Heavy contingent of police reached the spot and collected evidence from the crime scene.

More Stories From Pakistan

