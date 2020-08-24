Man shot dead brother-in-law

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :-:An accused shot dead his brother-in-law over a marriage dispute in Muzaffarpur here on Monday.

According to the police, Muhammad Bilal, 32, was going to meet his relatives with his family members when the accused, Najaf, opened firing and killed him.

The police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

Meanwhile, District Police Officer Mustansar Feroz said that the accused would be arrested soon.