Man Shot Dead Brother Over Petty Issue

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 07:50 PM

Man shot dead brother over petty issue

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :A man allegedly shot dead his brother over a petty issue, the incident took place in Abdul Khel a village in the limit of Nawab Shaheed Police Station, said police on Sunday.

According to the police source Nisar son of Haji Bahader Khan told that he along with his father was busy in trimming of tree in the field while brawl erupted between his father and uncle. He told police that his uncle Habib Ullah got provoked at some point in the brawl and allegedly opened fire on his father leaving dead in the cold blood on the spot and fled the crime scene.

The police registered the case and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

