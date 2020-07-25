Man shot dead by armed outlaws

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :A man was shot dead by unidentified armed outlaws here at Jahanian on Saturday morning.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Muhammad Jameel s/o Abdul Rehman resident of Chak 105/10-R was returning home from a nearby market.

All of a sudden, unknown outlaws opened fire and shot him dead. The criminals also managed to escape from the scene.

Rescue 1122 handed over the body to the concerned police while police have started the investigations into the incident.