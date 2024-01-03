Open Menu

Man Shot Dead By Brother

Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Man shot dead by brother

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) A man shot dead his brother over a domestic dispute in the area of Jhang Bazaar police station, here on Wednesday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that Abid Ali had an old domestic dispute with his brother Sajid Ali.

On the day of incident,Abid opened fire and killed his brother on the spot after exchanging harsh words.

Rescue 1122 handed over the body to police.

Further investigation was underway.

