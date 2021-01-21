Man shot dead by Faisalabad police for not stopping car at checkpoint

(@fidahassanain)

Four policemen chased Waqas’ car and shot him dead on the spot for having heated arguments. Four policemen have been arrested for killing the citizen.

FAISALABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 21st, 2021) Another gruesome took place as four police men killed an unarmed civilian in the city on Thursday.

The policemen shot Waqas dead, raising serious questions over the conduct and training of policemen. The tragic incident took place near Ara Bazaar.

According to the reports, Waqas had heated argument with patrolling police near Cheema Chowk after which he got back into the car to travel to his destination.

The patrolling police chased the car and opened fire on him leading him dead on the spot.

Majid, the cousin of Waqas, and the young brother of the deceased were present there when the incident took place.

Dijkot police registered the case on complaint of the victim family.

“Four police men have been registered in the FIR against them,” said the sources.

Majid said: “ Waqas got out of the car and surrendered but one of the policemen insisted that Waqas had run his car over his foot following which they opened fire shooting him dead on the spot.

They held us hostage for three hours after killing Waqas,”.

The postmortem report of deceased Waqas was completed, and according to hospital administration, Waqas was shot dead in the abdomen.

Majid said that Waqas died due to excessive bleeding and could not survive even he was provided medical on the time.

The victim family and close relatives of the deceased demanded judicial inquiry into the incident.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar took notice of the killing and directed for strict action against those involved in the incident. Punjab Chief Minister also directed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab to conduct an unbiased inquiry into the matter.