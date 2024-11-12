Open Menu

Man Shot Dead By His In-laws In Abbottabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 12, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Man shot dead by his in-laws in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) A man was shot dead by his father-in-law and brother-in-law on Tuesday in a domestic dispute near Sabzi Mandi, an area under the jurisdiction of the Cantonment Police Station here.

According to details, Saif-ur-Rehman, the son of senior journalist Jumma Khan, was killed by his in-laws at his home.

 

The family of the deceased claimed that Saif-ur-Rehman and his wife were having a minor dispute, and as a result, the wife had been staying at her parents' home. 

They further alleged that the in-laws barged into Saif's house and shot him dead.

The Station House Officer (SHO) of Cantonment Police Station confirmed that the police had arrested the accused—the father-in-law and the brother-in-law—for allegedly killing Saif-ur-Rehman.

