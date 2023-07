SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :A man was shot dead by an unidentified motorcyclist near Ladhar Chowk, Aimanabad Road, Sialkot.

According to Rescue spokesperson, 26-year-old Waqas was going on foot when a motorcyclist opened fire on him.

Rescue-1122 handed over the body to the local police. Police have started investigation.