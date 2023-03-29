Man shot dead by nephews over land dispute

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :A man was shot dead by his nephews over land dispute, in the jurisdiction of Khudian police station here on Wednesday.

According to police, Muhammad Ahmad, a rescue-1122 official, was standing outside of his house in Khudian Khas when his nephews- Sajid Ali and Majid allegedly opened fire at him and fled the scene. He received critical bullet injuries and died on the spot.

The body was shifted to DHQ Hospital, Kasur for postmortem.

However, raids were being conducted to arrest the suspect.

Meanwhile, a dacoit with injuries was arrested during a police encounter at Bhonki Morh, in the limits of Sadr Police Station.

The police seized a pump action gun from the accused.

A police team was taking an under custody accused Yasin for recovery of looted valuables when his three accomplices attacked the police team with fire arms to get released of their accomplice. The police returned fire in self-defence.

As a result, an attacker Jehangir aka Jehangiri sustained bullet injuries and was arrested by police.

The police shifted the injured suspect to THQ Pattoki for treatment.

The arrested dacoit was wanted by police in more than 10 cases of robbery, street crime etc.

Raiding teams had been constituted for the arrest of fleeing outlaws.