UrduPoint.com

Man Shot Dead By Nephews Over Land Dispute

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Man shot dead by nephews over land dispute

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :A man was shot dead by his nephews over land dispute, in the jurisdiction of Khudian police station here on Wednesday.

According to police, Muhammad Ahmad, a rescue-1122 official, was standing outside of his house in Khudian Khas when his nephews- Sajid Ali and Majid allegedly opened fire at him and fled the scene. He received critical bullet injuries and died on the spot.

The body was shifted to DHQ Hospital, Kasur for postmortem.

However, raids were being conducted to arrest the suspect.

Meanwhile, a dacoit with injuries was arrested during a police encounter at Bhonki Morh, in the limits of Sadr Police Station.

The police seized a pump action gun from the accused.

A police team was taking an under custody accused Yasin for recovery of looted valuables when his three accomplices attacked the police team with fire arms to get released of their accomplice. The police returned fire in self-defence.

As a result, an attacker Jehangir aka Jehangiri sustained bullet injuries and was arrested by police.

The police shifted the injured suspect to THQ Pattoki for treatment.

The arrested dacoit was wanted by police in more than 10 cases of robbery, street crime etc.

Raiding teams had been constituted for the arrest of fleeing outlaws.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire Police Police Station Died Robbery Man Kasur Pattoki From

Recent Stories

realme Pakistan Energizes the Underprivileged in R ..

Realme Pakistan Energizes the Underprivileged in Ramadan

5 minutes ago
 Development of Balochistan Govt’s top priority: ..

Development of Balochistan Govt’s top priority: PM

35 minutes ago
 Government Financial Policy Coordination Council h ..

Government Financial Policy Coordination Council holds its first meeting for 202 ..

2 hours ago
 SC resumes hearing of petitions against delay in P ..

SC resumes hearing of petitions against delay in Punjab, KPK elections

3 hours ago
 17.41 million children vaccinated in first phase o ..

17.41 million children vaccinated in first phase of Polio drive

3 hours ago
 NA passes resolution calling for simultaneous elec ..

NA passes resolution calling for simultaneous elections for all assemblies under ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.