Man Shot Dead By Relative In Larkana

Published March 11, 2023 | 08:29 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :A man was gunned down on Saturday, here, in the limit Allahabad Police Station. The killing is said to be the outcome of an old family rivalry, according to the police report.

The deceased Muhammad Ramzan Kalhoro(33), a motorcycle mechanic, and resident of Tunio Muhallah in Tank chowk area was in his house when the deceased relative namely Hussain Bux Kalhoro sneaked in and opened fire on him.

However, the killer managed to escape from the scene. The police reached the spot and handed the dead body back to the heirs after conducting the postmortem at CMC Hospital Larkana.

The police then registered the case and started the investigation.

