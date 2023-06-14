Man shot dead by rival

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :A man gunned down his rival in police custody in addition to inflicting serious bullet injuries to a constable in the premises of District Courts here on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said Madina Town police produced the accused, Sadam Hussain of Chak No 240-RB Balochwala Dijkot, before a court where his case was under trial.

When police brought the accused in the District Courts, his rival Asghar opened indiscriminate firing and killed Sadam on the spot while police constable Amjad Alireceived injuries who was shifted to the Allied Hospital.

The accused was arrested while further investigation was underway,the spokesman added.