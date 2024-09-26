Open Menu

Man Shot Dead By Rivals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Man shot dead by rivals

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) A man was killed by his rivals at Chak No 13 SB Bhulwal Sadar

on Thursday.

The police said members of Irshad group entered the home of Sajid and gunned down

while Raasib, Yasir, Abdul Rehman, Ehsaan and Afzal sustained injuries.

The police with Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the body and injured to the

tehsill headquarters hospital Bhulwal.

