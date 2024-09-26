Man Shot Dead By Rivals
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2024 | 02:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) A man was killed by his rivals at Chak No 13 SB Bhulwal Sadar
on Thursday.
The police said members of Irshad group entered the home of Sajid and gunned down
while Raasib, Yasir, Abdul Rehman, Ehsaan and Afzal sustained injuries.
The police with Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the body and injured to the
tehsill headquarters hospital Bhulwal.
