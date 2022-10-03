Man shot dead by robbers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :A man was shot dead by robbers near here on Monday.

Rescue-1122 said that Sajjad, resident of Chak No 100-JB, Kurriwala was carrying cash when some bandits intercepted him near Bara Graveyard Narrwala road and snatched cash from him at gunpoint.

The outlaws also shot him dead when he resisted their bidto snatch cash.

The body was shifted to the Allied Hospital for postmortem.