Man Shot Dead By Robbers In Kausr

Published March 26, 2022

A man was shot dead by robbers, in the limits of Sadr Chunian police station on Saturday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :A man was shot dead by robbers, in the limits of Sadr Chunian police station on Saturday.

Police said that prayer leader Hafiz Sajid, resident of Allabad, was going to Chunian from Pattoki on a motorcycle when armed persons intercepted him near Rusa Tibba and shot him dead for putting up resistance.

On information, police reached the spot and took the body into custody.

Further investigation was underway.

>