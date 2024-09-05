Open Menu

Man Shot Dead By Sons Over Land Issue

Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Man shot dead by sons over land issue

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) A man was shot dead by sons over a land dispute at a village, situated in Madina Town police precincts, on Thursday.

RPO Dr Muhammad Abid Khan sought a detailed report and directed CPO Kamran Adil to constitute

a special team to arrest the accused.

According to police sources, the accused Attique, along with his brother, shot dead his father Nawazish Ali of Chak No. 199-RB, Gatwala over distribution of inherited land.

Police have shifted the body to a mortuary and started legal action against the accused.

Related Topics

Dead Police Man

Recent Stories

Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head disc ..

Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..

27 minutes ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Progr ..

Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program

49 minutes ago
 DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations ..

DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month

54 minutes ago

Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..

1 hour ago
 Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwa ..

Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port

2 hours ago
 Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan f ..

Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval

3 hours ago
DG ISPR to address press conference today

DG ISPR to address press conference today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024

7 hours ago
 PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to c ..

PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to commence on Thursday

19 hours ago
 National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partne ..

National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partnership to strengthen cybersecur ..

19 hours ago
 SC witnesses 60,508 pending cases

SC witnesses 60,508 pending cases

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan