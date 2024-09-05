Man shot dead by sons over land issue

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) A man was shot dead by sons over a land dispute at a village, situated in Madina Town police precincts, on Thursday.

RPO Dr Muhammad Abid Khan sought a detailed report and directed CPO Kamran Adil to constitute

a special team to arrest the accused.

According to police sources, the accused Attique, along with his brother, shot dead his father Nawazish Ali of Chak No. 199-RB, Gatwala over distribution of inherited land.

Police have shifted the body to a mortuary and started legal action against the accused.