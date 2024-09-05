Man Shot Dead By Sons Over Land Issue
Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2024 | 03:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) A man was shot dead by sons over a land dispute at a village, situated in Madina Town police precincts, on Thursday.
RPO Dr Muhammad Abid Khan sought a detailed report and directed CPO Kamran Adil to constitute
a special team to arrest the accused.
According to police sources, the accused Attique, along with his brother, shot dead his father Nawazish Ali of Chak No. 199-RB, Gatwala over distribution of inherited land.
Police have shifted the body to a mortuary and started legal action against the accused.
