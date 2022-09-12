Man shot dead by three unknown outlaws

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :A man was shot dead by unknown outlaws at his temporary residence (Dera) at Chak No 140/10-R in Khanewal.

According to police sources, Muhammad Ayub along with his son Mehboob was sleeping at his residence.

All of a sudden, three armed persons entered into the residence and opened fire at Muhammad Ayub. Resultantly, he received head injuries and died on spot.

The unknown outlaws managed to escape safely. Police collected forensic evidence and registered case against three unknown outlaws.