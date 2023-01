MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :A 35-year-old man was shot dead by an unidentified assailant at Qasuri Chowk of Bodla town here on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, the victim identified as Asif, son of Umar Ashiq, was laying dead when the rescuers reached the spot. Whereas, the suspect fled the scene.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.