Man shot dead by unidentified assailant in city area

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :An unidentified assailant opened fire at a man in Hasangarhi limits of Faqirabad Police Station.

According to police sources, the victim identified as Izzat Khan died on the spot while the shooter managed to escape.

Upon receiving information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.

According to initial reports, the deceased had a property dispute, the sources added.