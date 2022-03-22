Man shot dead by unidentified outlaws

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :A man was shot dead by unidentified outlaws in the jurisdiction of Kacha Khoh police station on Monday.

According to Police sources, a man identified as Abdul Rehman r/o Purana Larri Ada road Vehari was heading to Multan on his car when he reached near Suleman Petroleum some unidentified men opened fire at him, as a result he died on the spot.

Rescuers reached the spot and shifted the body to DHQ hospital Kacha Khoh for necessary legal formalities, while police concerned said that investigation was underway about the murder.