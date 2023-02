MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :A man was shot dead by an unknown assailant near Sehwara Chowk, here on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, local people informed Rescue 1122 about the sad incident.

The Rescue 1122 team rushed to the site. However, the man died.

The deceased person was identified as Muhammad Umar Khan son of Saeed Ahmed and the Police were investigating the incident.