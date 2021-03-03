Man shot dead by unknown assailants in Lalkurti

A man was shot dead while another injured by an unknown armed assailants boarded on motorbike in the jurisdiction of police station Civil Line here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :A man was shot dead while another injured by an unknown armed assailants boarded on motorbike in the jurisdiction of police station Civil Line here on Wednesday.

According to details, two men Waqar Ahmed and Jahangir were going to market in their vehicle near Lalkurti when two unidentified assailants riding on motorcycle appeared and opened indiscriminate firing on them.

Resultantly, Waqar died on the spot after suffering bullet injuries whereas Jahangir got critical injuries and shifted to District Headquarter Hospital DHQ.

The killers managed to escape from the scene.

Soon after the incident, a heavy contingent of police rushed to the crime scene. ASP Civil Lines Circle when contacted said that killers would be arrested soon.

He revealed that the reason behind the murder is said to be an old enmity, however, police were investigating the murder case through different angles.