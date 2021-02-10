Man shot dead by unknown gunmen in Bolan

Unknown armed men shot dead a man in Bhag area of Bolan district on Wednesda

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a man in Bhag area of Bolan district on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the victim was on way to home when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled from the scene near Shahinsha graveyard at Bhag area.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

The identity of the victim and the reason of attack could not be ascertained so far.

Police registered a case and started investigation.