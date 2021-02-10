UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Shot Dead By Unknown Gunmen In Bolan

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 05:21 PM

Man shot dead by unknown gunmen in Bolan

Unknown armed men shot dead a man in Bhag area of Bolan district on Wednesda

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a man in Bhag area of Bolan district on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the victim was on way to home when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled from the scene near Shahinsha graveyard at Bhag area.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

The identity of the victim and the reason of attack could not be ascertained so far.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Fire Police Died Man Bolan From

Recent Stories

GB govt plans to construct Pissan Cricket Stadium ..

16 minutes ago

Moscow Court to Review Purported Case on Mark Zuck ..

48 seconds ago

19 held with kite flying material in faisalabad

50 seconds ago

FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi urges new diplomats to uph ..

52 seconds ago

Kiln sealed, owner booked

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks close 1.91 pct higher

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.