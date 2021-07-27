Man Shot Dead By Unknown Gunmen In Srinagar
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Unknown gunmen shot dead a person on Tuesday in Srinagar, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK).
According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the deceased identified as Mehran Ali was gunned down in NawaKadal area of the city.
As he received bullet wound he was shifted to SMHS Hospital in a critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries.
The Indian troops sealed the area and launched a cordon and search operation.