Man shot dead by unknown outlaw

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :A man was shot dead by an unknown outlaw at a Grain market here on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, 40-year-old Jabran s/o Yaqoob resident of Chah Jumma Wala was busy loading commodities on his motorcycle which he purchased from the grain market when an unknown outlaw intercepted him.

The outlaw shot Jabran dead and escaped from the scene by using the motorcycle of the deceased.

Rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the body to the morgue of Nishtar Hospital, however, police concerned also reached the spot and started the investigations into the incident.