UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Shot Dead By Unknown Outlaws

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 seconds ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 02:20 PM

Man shot dead by unknown outlaws

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :A man was allegedly shot dead by unknown outlaws here at 107/15L in premises of Chab kalaan police station on Thursday.

According to police, Hafiz shakeel lodhi resident of Chab Kalaan was sleeping at his house, when unidentified armed men entered in the house and opened fire at him.

Resultantly, he died on the spot.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the body to DHQ hospital Khanewal and handed over to heirs after conducting autopsy.

Police started further investigation into the incident to know motives behind the murder.

Police claimed that they would arrest killers soon and put them behind the bars.

qbs/taq

Related Topics

Dead Murder Fire Police Police Station Died Man Khanewal SITE Shakeel

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $73.57 a barrel W ..

6 minutes ago

Google and Kantar release ‘Journey to Digital’ ..

11 minutes ago

No polio case reported in Punjab in first half of ..

29 minutes ago

Huge quake of magnitude 8.2 on Alaska Peninsula tr ..

36 minutes ago

Russia Records 23,270 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

9 minutes ago

China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.