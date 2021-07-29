Man shot dead by unknown outlaws

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :A man was allegedly shot dead by unknown outlaws here at 107/15L in premises of Chab kalaan police station on Thursday.

According to police, Hafiz shakeel lodhi resident of Chab Kalaan was sleeping at his house, when unidentified armed men entered in the house and opened fire at him.

Resultantly, he died on the spot.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the body to DHQ hospital Khanewal and handed over to heirs after conducting autopsy.

Police started further investigation into the incident to know motives behind the murder.

Police claimed that they would arrest killers soon and put them behind the bars.

