Man shot dead by unknown outlaws

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :A man was allegedly shot dead by unknown outlaws near Village 148/10-R of Tehsil Jahania on Thursday.

According to a police spokesman, Jameel Maitla s/o Allah Yar resident of Village 109/10-R was returning home from market by car when unknown outlaws intercepted him near Village 148/10-R.

The outlaws shot him dead and managed to fled from the scene.

Rescue 1122 officials reached the spot and shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Jahania, however, police concerned have started the investigations into the incident.