Man shot dead by unknown outlaws

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :A man was shot dead by unknown persons near Taunsa Morr Factory, here Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122, local people were informed about an injured person and sought rescue assistance.

The rescue team reached the spot but the man could not sustain injuries and died.

The deceased was shot in the chest and head, said Rescue 1122 officials.

Police reached the site for collecting evidence of this incident.

The identity of the deceased person is yet to be ascertained.

Further investigation is in process.