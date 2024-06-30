Man shot dead by unknown outlaws

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) A man was shot dead by unknown outlaws at Mouza Patti Khar on Sunday.

According to police sources, Sabar Hussain resident of Mouza Patti Khar in premises of Sanawan police station, was busy in work out of his house when some unknown outlaws shot him dead and fled away.

Police have shifted the body to the hospital for autopsy, however, investigations have also been started by the police.

Local people have informed the police that the deceased had an enmity with someone of the same locality, police sources said and added that investigation was being conducted with different angles and the criminals would be soon behind the bar.