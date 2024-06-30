Man Shot Dead By Unknown Outlaws
Sumaira FH Published June 30, 2024 | 04:00 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) A man was shot dead by unknown outlaws at Mouza Patti Khar on Sunday.
According to police sources, Sabar Hussain resident of Mouza Patti Khar in premises of Sanawan police station, was busy in work out of his house when some unknown outlaws shot him dead and fled away.
Police have shifted the body to the hospital for autopsy, however, investigations have also been started by the police.
Local people have informed the police that the deceased had an enmity with someone of the same locality, police sources said and added that investigation was being conducted with different angles and the criminals would be soon behind the bar.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024
India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa
PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha
CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan
Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA
Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti
Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram
SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints
4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months
EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committee meets
TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic development; Minister Health of ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man shot and injured over putting up resistance during robbery in Taxila5 seconds ago
-
PIA announces reduction in Umrah fares10 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against power pilferers intensified in DI Khan10 minutes ago
-
Medical camps to be set up in all 41 jails: IGP Prisons20 minutes ago
-
Govt decides to recruit 30,000 schoolteachers20 minutes ago
-
Mansoor Rahi contributions to art world acknowledged40 minutes ago
-
Raisani for strengthening democracy through parliamentarism40 minutes ago
-
Federal Ministry's academic coaching classes to commence in Islamabad on Monday50 minutes ago
-
Mushahid acclaims China for spearheading ‘alternative global order’1 hour ago
-
15 attacks made on Polio teams this year: Report1 hour ago
-
PHA reports record Rs. 2.35bn revenue from business ventures1 hour ago
-
Anti-Encroachment operation underway in Bahawalpur1 hour ago