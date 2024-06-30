Open Menu

Man Shot Dead By Unknown Outlaws

Sumaira FH Published June 30, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Man shot dead by unknown outlaws

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) A man was shot dead by unknown outlaws at Mouza Patti Khar on Sunday.

According to police sources, Sabar Hussain resident of Mouza Patti Khar in premises of Sanawan police station, was busy in work out of his house when some unknown outlaws shot him dead and fled away.

Police have shifted the body to the hospital for autopsy, however, investigations have also been started by the police.

Local people have informed the police that the deceased had an enmity with someone of the same locality, police sources said and added that investigation was being conducted with different angles and the criminals would be soon behind the bar.

Related Topics

Dead Police Police Station Man Same Criminals Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

7 hours ago
 India clinch second T20 World Cup championship tit ..

India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa

17 hours ago
 PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

17 hours ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

17 hours ago
 Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for month ..

Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA

17 hours ago
Provincial development budget devise keeping in mi ..

Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti

17 hours ago
 Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Mu ..

Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram

17 hours ago
 SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public ..

SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints

18 hours ago
 4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

18 hours ago
 EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committe ..

EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committee meets

18 hours ago
 TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic de ..

TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic development; Minister Health of ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan