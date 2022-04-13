Man shot dead by unknown outlaws in Burewala

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :A man was shot dead by some unknown outlaws here at Chak No. 257EB in Gagu mandi police limits early morning on Wednesday.

According to Police, a private school owner named Zain-ul-Abideen (47) years r/o 299EB was heading to school on his motorcycle, when he reached near Chak No.

257 EB, some outlaws stopped his motorcycle on gunpoint and opened fire at him. Resultantly, he died on the spot, while outlaws were succeeded to escape from the site.

Rescue 1122 reached the spot shifted the body to (DHQ) Burewala for necessary legal formalities, while police concerned have started investigations into the incident .