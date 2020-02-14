UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Shot Dead By Unknown Outlaws In Rahanpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 04:05 PM

Man shot dead by unknown outlaws in Rahanpur

A man was shot dead by an unidentified armed motorcyclist here at Sui road Rojhan in premises of Mazari Goth police station on Friday

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) : A man was shot dead by an unidentified armed motorcyclist here at Sui road Rojhan in premises of Mazari Goth police station on Friday.

According to police spokesman, a citizen namely Sonhara was walking on the Sui road Rojhan when unidentified armed motorcyclist opened fire and shot him dead.

The criminal managed to escape from the scene. Police reached the spot and took the body into custody.

Later, the body was handed over to the heirs after conducting autopsy from Mazari Goth Hospital.

Police have registered a case against the unknown outlaw.

Further probe was underway.

Related Topics

Pakistan Dead Fire Police Police Station Road Man Rojhan Criminals 2020 From

Recent Stories

Turkish first lady says Pakistan and Turkey enjoy ..

48 seconds ago

Turkish President announces to take trade level  ..

32 minutes ago

Hopes pale for German growth rebound after late 20 ..

23 minutes ago

Golf: Leading scores from the second round of the ..

23 minutes ago

Over 30 Countries Assisting China to Combat Novel ..

23 minutes ago

Renault reports net losses of 141 million euros in ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.