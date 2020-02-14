Man shot dead by unknown outlaws in Rahanpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) : A man was shot dead by an unidentified armed motorcyclist here at Sui road Rojhan in premises of Mazari Goth police station on Friday.

According to police spokesman, a citizen namely Sonhara was walking on the Sui road Rojhan when unidentified armed motorcyclist opened fire and shot him dead.

The criminal managed to escape from the scene. Police reached the spot and took the body into custody.

Later, the body was handed over to the heirs after conducting autopsy from Mazari Goth Hospital.

Police have registered a case against the unknown outlaw.

Further probe was underway.